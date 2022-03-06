Brookstone Capital Management Has $537,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

