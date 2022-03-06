Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.95 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
