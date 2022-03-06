BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Cut to $35.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the third quarter worth $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after buying an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BRP Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the third quarter worth $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.