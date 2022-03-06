BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

BRP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BRP Group by 334.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BRP Group by 108,191.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

