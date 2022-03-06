Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

