Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $23,687,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

NYSE BG opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $109.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

