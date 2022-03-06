Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bureau Veritas in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.21) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.05 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

