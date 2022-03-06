C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

