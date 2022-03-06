C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.45.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after buying an additional 77,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after buying an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

