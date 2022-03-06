Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CHW opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $2,745,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.