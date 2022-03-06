Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CHW opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
