Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CFWFF stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.