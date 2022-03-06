California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,691 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 211.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

