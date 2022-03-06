California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Enova International by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

