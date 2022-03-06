California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

