California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,878 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 151,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,840. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

