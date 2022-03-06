California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 707 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $4,607,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

