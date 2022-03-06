Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMBM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.