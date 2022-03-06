Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 44,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,741,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canaan by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 652,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Canaan by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

