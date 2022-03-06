Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target to GBX 170

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 ($2.75) to GBX 170 ($2.28) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOTD. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

LON DOTD opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.96). The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of £173.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.89.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

