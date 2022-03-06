Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $36.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLBY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

PLBY Group stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

