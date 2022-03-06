Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

