Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

