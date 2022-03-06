Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.30.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ opened at C$75.04 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$35.83 and a one year high of C$76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.06%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,503,678.13. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,267.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.