Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.30.

CNQ stock opened at C$75.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.48, for a total transaction of C$163,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,502,227.20. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,174,801.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

