Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$28.90 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$22.46 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.38.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

