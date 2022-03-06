Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canoo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of GOEV opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.11. Canoo has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canoo by 1,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,600 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,311,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Canoo by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 683,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

