Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $387.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 25,915.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 181,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 185,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
