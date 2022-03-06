Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

