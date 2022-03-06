Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $55.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

