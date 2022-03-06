Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,076,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 209,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

