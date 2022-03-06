Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Natural Resource Partners worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRP. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

NRP stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 79.30%.

About Natural Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.