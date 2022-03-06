Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

USB stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

