Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $600.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,289.99. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.03 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

