Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $600.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $947.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,289.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

