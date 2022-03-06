Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

