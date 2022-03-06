Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

