Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

