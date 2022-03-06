Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $488.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.71 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

