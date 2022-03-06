Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

