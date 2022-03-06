Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

