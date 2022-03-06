Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 565.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IFRA stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.