Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

