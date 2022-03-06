Captrust Financial Advisors Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1,890.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT opened at $62.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.