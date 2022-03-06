Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 7,777.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

