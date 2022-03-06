Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,394 shares of company stock worth $3,706,610. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AAWW opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

