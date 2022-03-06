Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $109.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.