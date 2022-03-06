Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

