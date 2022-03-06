Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

