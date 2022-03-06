Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

