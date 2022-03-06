Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 447,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

